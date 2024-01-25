Ericsson announced a second round of its climate commitments had been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) after the vendor met initial goals, as it makes progress with Net Zero ambitions.

The Swedish company stated it had surpassed its first round of science-based greenhouse gas emission targets agreed as part of the United Nation’s (UN) Paris Agreement, which requires countries and companies to take measures to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Ericsson claims it was one of the first large companies globally to embrace and set climate-action targets in line with the criteria set by organisations such as the UN-backed SBTi.

In achieving the first round of targets, Ericsson stated it had successfully reduced emissions in areas including business travel and achieved necessary energy savings in its radio systems.

As part of the second round of targets, Ericsson committed to halving value chain emissions by 2030.

Long-term, it aims to reduce emissions across the value chain by 90 per cent compared with 2020 levels by the end of 2040, along with neutralising the remaining 10 per cent through approved carbon removals.

Heather Johnson, head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, said as a technology leader with a strong foundation in R&D, “we understand our climate impacts”.

“The SBTi approvals are a testament to Ericsson’s science-based approach to climate action that will ultimately benefit the company, our stakeholders and society,” she added.

As part of its sustainability push, Ericsson also issued a green bond in November 2023, with proceeds exclusively allocated to investments in energy efficiency.