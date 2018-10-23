English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson exec tips 5G to be on brink of lift-off

23 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM 4G/5G SUMMIT, HONG KONG: Ericsson’s head of 5G commercialisation tipped the industry as ready for rapid take-up of next generation services due to the imminent launch of the first 5G smartphones.

Thomas Noren (pictured) noted initial 5G smartphone launches are just a few months away and will pave the way for a new wave of services. Industry consensus places the arrival of the first attractive smartphones based on the 3GPP New Radio standard in 2019, he explained.

In a separate keynote, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon mentioned that as many as 18 to 19 smartphone models will be launched.

Noren explained: “If we look back just a year ago, the situation was very different, when there were questions about why do we need 5G. Since then things have moved on significantly. This is a fantastic achievement because it represents a one-year acceleration from the original timeline.”

Operators also see new growth opportunities beyond mobile broadband which will be created by 5G, including fixed wireless access and IoT.

Wide demand
“The need for 5G is enormous. 5G will be an enabler for other industries. Without 5G there isn’t going to be a lot of AR or VR,” Noren said.

The Ericsson executive added it is widely accepted 5G will bring down the cost per bit to a tenth of what it is with 4G, which is essential for building scale across vertical industries.

“That [lower cost] is incredibly important as traffic continues to double every 18 months, but consumers don’t necessarily want to pay much more [for] that data,” he said.

Noren said the 5G trend is global, noting the company is in the process of planning and rolling out networks not just in North America, but also in Asia and Europe.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

RCom gets more time to pay Ericsson

Interest in 5G for home internet use grows in Australia

SKT, Samsung claim first 5G NSA call
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association