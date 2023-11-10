Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, where big name vendors sounded the alarm on an EU security bill, Telecom Italia faced opposition to its long in the works fixed network sale and, once again, the news was flooded with stories about AI.

Vendors caution on risks of EU cybersecurity law

What happened: Big name vendors including Nokia and Ericsson warned the European Cybersecurity Bill, which is currently going through the EU political system, could create serious supply chain blockages for connected devices akin to those experienced during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Why it matters: The statement was released as politicians entered the final stages of negotiations for the EU’s proposed Cyber Resilience Act by industry group Digital Europe. It was co-signed by the heads of six vendors, arguing as the bill currently stands, there was a risk of bottlenecks for millions of products given the compliance requirements which could be imposed.

TIM board backs fixed sale as investor threatens legal action

What happened: Telecom Italia’s board approved a sale of fixed network assets to KKR, a move which provoked the ire of perennially vocal shareholder Vivendi.

Why it matters: Vivendi is TIM’s single largest shareholder and has threatened to use “any legal means at its disposal” to challenge the move, believing its rights have been “trampled on” by not having a shareholder vote on the issue. Should legal action happen it could risk holding up the sale or derail it completely should dissenting shareholders, of which Vivendi is not alone, get their way.

IBM, China Mobile push for swift AI uptake

What happened: China Mobile and IBM backed AI’s potential at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen this week, the latest of many bullish predictions related to the much-hyped technology.

Why it matters: The statements formed one of a host of AI-related headlines from this week as the bandwagon continues to roll-on unabated, with stakeholders jostling for position, pushes for regulation, and huge amounts of cash being pumped into start-ups in the segment on a seemingly weekly basis.