An independent monitor appointed by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) certified an Ericsson anti-corruption compliance programme was functioning correctly and satisfied requirements, paving the way for the vendor to complete a plea deal agreed with authorities to settle historic bribery charges.

The vendor stated a conclusion of monitoring and the plea agreement is expected to occur no later than 2 June.

“This certification is an important and independent verification of Ericsson’s significant progress in strengthening its compliance and controls,” chair Jan Carlson stated. “This marks a positive step towards completion of the monitorship.”

Ericsson entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the DoJ in 2019 to resolve allegations of bribery following probes into its dealings in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait between 2010 and 2016.

The vendor agreed to pay a $1.1 billion penalty to the US government and consented to a review by an independent compliance monitor.

Over the past four years, Ericsson stated the monitor reviewed, assessed, evaluated and tested all aspects of its global anti-corruption compliance programme and internal controls.

It noted the monitor team “had full access to the company’s board, executives, employees, global operations, and books and records”.