English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom eyes $100B Qualcomm acquisition

03 NOV 2017

Semiconductor company Broadcom is sizing up a potential acquisition of US chip giant Qualcomm, the biggest ever takeover of a chipmaker, Bloomberg reported.

The review is still in early stages, with Broadcom discussing possibilities with advisors, Bloomberg indicated. A subsequent report from the Financial Times said Broadcom is readying an unsolicited bid for Qualcomm that could top $100 billion. Both outlets reported Broadcom is considering an offer of $70 per share for Qualcomm.

A tie-up between Broadcom and Qualcomm – worth $109 billion and $82 billion, respectively – could be the largest ever acquisition of a chipmaker. The current record holder is Qualcomm’s proposed $47 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors, which is still working its way through regulatory reviews.

The news comes just after President Donald Trump made public Broadcom’s plans to move its headquarters back to the US from Singapore and as Qualcomm tries to work its way through a highly publicised patent dispute with smartphone giant Apple.

Broadcom already has a co-headquarters location in San Jose, California; Qualcomm’s headquarters is several hours down the West Coast in San Diego.

Bloomberg notes that, based on 2016 revenue, the enlarged company would be the world’s third largest chipmaker behind Intel and Samsung. A purchase of Qualcomm would therefore face strong regulatory scrutiny.

On Thursday, Qualcomm took its latest swing at Apple with a new lawsuit alleging the smartphone vendor shared software secrets with rival chip company Intel.

But the legal battle has weighed heavily on Qualcomm. The company reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in its calendar Q3 profits thanks to the spat’s impact on licensing revenues, and Bloomberg noted Qualcomm’s market share prices have already tumbled 15 per cent this year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm alleges Apple shared software secrets

Qualcomm profit plummets as Apple spat drags on

AT&T, Qualcomm, Ford, Nokia prepare V2X trials

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association