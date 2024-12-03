AT&T outlined plans to launch an internet backup service for residential customers with its fibre and an unlimited post-paid wireless tariff, advancing a convergence strategy.

Starting next week, internet backup will be offered on AT&T’s latest BGW320 gateways across its fibre footprint.

The gateway seamlessly switches between the two connectivity options and automatically reverts to fibre when the service is restored.

AT&T noted customers who already have the BGW320 gateways can set up the service in four steps using its Smart Home Manager app.

Erin Scarborough, SVP of product management, stated AT&T plans to deploy internet backup on the existing devices at no extra cost.

The operator noted about four-in-ten fibre households also choose it as their wireless provider.

It launched a similar service for business customers across several US states in October, with a broader rollout due in early 2025.

A representative told Mobile World Live the business gateway features an integrated 5G module and is a different device than used by consumers.