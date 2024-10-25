Canada-based Telus completed a three-year data modernisation project with Google Cloud and cloud consulting company Onix ahead of deploying more AI capabilities across its operations.

The project includes moving data from fragmented on-premise systems to a cloud-based platform on Google Cloud.

The operator stated it upgraded hundreds of enterprise-grade data pipelines and migrated more than 14 petabytes of data from siloed legacy systems to Google Cloud. The project consolidated customer data from more than 100 data sources across Telus into one central data hub.

The result allows the operator to access unified data that its team members can use to make real-time business decisions and generate deeper customer insights.

Telus stated the migration eliminated more than 30 per cent of obsolete data stored on older, on-premise infrastructure, which reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint while delivering cost savings.

Jaime Tatis, chief insights and analytics officer at Telus, stated the project enables it “to supercharge data-driven decision-making and unlock the enormous opportunities presented by generative AI”.