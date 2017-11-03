English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm alleges Apple shared software secrets

03 NOV 2017

Qualcomm upped the stakes in an ever-escalating row with Apple, accusing the technology giant of breaching conditions relating to confidential software which could have aided the chip company’s major rival Intel.

In a lawsuit document filed with a California state court in San Diego, Qualcomm said Apple had “enormous” commercial leverage over its suppliers, including Qualcomm, and had demanded access to confidential software including source code.

Upon obtaining the software, Qualcomm alleges Apple then breached a contract by failing to protect it. The company also argued the iPhone maker did not allow an audit review on the situation, a requirement within the terms and conditions.

“Apple agreed, as a condition of Qualcomm providing the above described software to Apple, to take a number of steps to maintain confidentiality and security of Qualcomm’s software,” the company stated in the filing.

Qualcomm said the terms of the agreement only allowed certain Apple engineers to access the software.

However, in an email request to Qualcomm in July seeking “highly confidential” information, Apple had included an Intel engineer on the distribution list.

In addition, Qualcomm said an Apple engineer working on a competitive vendor’s product asked an Apple engineer working on Qualcomm’s products to request assistance from Qualcomm relating “to a downlink decoding summary for carrier aggregation”.

Chip switch
Apple partnered with Intel in 2016 to use its chipsets on the iPhone 7 in addition to Qualcomm’s technology. Apple also uses a mix of both in the recently launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Prior to this, Qualcomm was the exclusive chip provider for iPhone and iPads, but the two companies fell out at the start of this year after Apple took legal action over licensing and royalty payments, arguing the chipmaker is abusing its position and overcharging.

Qualcomm retorted with its own lawsuits, arguing Apple also abused its own power in attempts to pay less.

News of Qualcomm’s latest legal salvo comes after reports this week stating Apple is developing next year’s iPhones and iPads without Qualcomm’s technology altogether, instead relying on Intel and potentially MediaTek.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Broadcom eyes $100B Qualcomm acquisition

Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi firm-up global market positions

Apple returns to growth in China, upbeat on India

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association