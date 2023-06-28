 HMD Global extends Nokia self-repair range - Mobile World Live
Home

HMD Global extends Nokia self-repair range

28 JUN 2023

Nokia licensee HMD Global unveiled its latest low-end smartphone, the G42 5G, which will fall under its heavily-promoted repairability programme.

As with the brand’s G22 smartphone and C-series lineup, the latest addition also comes with “QuickFix” repairability allowing users to replace the screen, battery and charging ports with a kit provided by iFixit. It will be the company’s first 5G device to have repairability capability.

The kit will include a repair guide and hardware replacements with a price starting at £18.99.

HMD Global stated the G42 5G is built with a 65 per cent recycled back cover and the phone has been tested for “durability against everyday knocks”. The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon’s 480+ 5G Mobile Platform and Android 13 OS.

As for its photographic capabilities, the G42 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, alongside a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth module.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery which HMD Global claims can last for up to three days.

The G42 5G is available today (28 June 2023) in purple across the UK for £199, with the grey and pink options “coming soon”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

