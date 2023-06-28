HMD Global extends Nokia self-repair range

Nokia licensee HMD Global unveiled its latest low-end smartphone, the G42 5G, which will fall under its heavily-promoted repairability programme.

As with the brand’s G22 smartphone and C-series lineup, the latest addition also comes with “QuickFix” repairability allowing users to replace the screen, battery and charging ports with a kit provided by iFixit. It will be the company’s first 5G device to have repairability capability.

The kit will include a repair guide and hardware replacements with a price starting at £18.99.

HMD Global stated the G42 5G is built with a 65 per cent recycled back cover and the phone has been tested for “durability against everyday knocks”. The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon’s 480+ 5G Mobile Platform and Android 13 OS.

As for its photographic capabilities, the G42 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, alongside a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth module.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery which HMD Global claims can last for up to three days.

The G42 5G is available today (28 June 2023) in purple across the UK for £199, with the grey and pink options “coming soon”.