HomeMWC Barcelona 2023 – News

HMD Global rolls out repairability for Nokia device

27 FEB 2023

HMD Global unveiled a trio of Nokia-branded smartphones, pushing longer battery life, improved durability and imaging, in addition to a repairability play in partnership with iFixit.

At a briefing ahead of MWC23 Barcelona, the vendor said the latest G22 device had been designed with “repairability at its core”.

In collaboration with iFixit, a global repair community, users are able to access repair guides, affordable parts to replace a damaged display, bent charging ports of flat battery.

The device has been built with a 100 per cent recycled back, and other features include enhanced sound quality, two years of Android OS updates and three years of security updates.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said an increasing demand for more sustainable and longer-lasting devices would make repair options “a key differentiator in the market”.

C-Series
The company also added to its low-cost C-series line, unveiling the C32 and the C22. HMD Global said both devices came with enhanced build quality, contributing towards its goal to support a longer smartphone life cycle.

Adam Ferguson, Global Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, added the C-series update is an attempt to introduce the brand’s “more premium features” into the affordable segment.

The G22 will cost £149.99, while the C32 and C22 are priced at £129.99 and £109.99, respectively.

European manufacturing
Alongside the launch, HMD Global announced plans to bring the manufacturing of Nokia 5G devices to Europe in 2023.

In a statement, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global Jean-Francois Baril, stated “Nokia has a proud history within the European market”, adding the move would strengthen HMD Global’s “position as the only major European smartphone provider”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Telefonica chief insists no future without telcos

Orange CEO hits out at European landscape

Deutsche Telekom boss laments decline of Europe
