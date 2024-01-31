AT&T moved to up protection against robocalls through a programme which places verified company logos on caller ID to prove the calls originate from a legitimate company.

The operator teamed with credit reporting agency TransUnion to deploy Branded Call Display, which both companies claimed is an industry first.

Companies and logos are verified through STIR/SHAKEN protocols.

Erin Scarborough, SVP of mass markets product management at AT&T, stated the STIR/SHAKEN verification should give customers the confidence to connect with “brands they may want or need to connect with”.

Branded Call Display works on iPhone and Android devices.

AT&T stated logos from participating businesses and organisations will automatically be displayed.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has long pressed operators to up their game in combatting robocalls.