Amazon Web Services (AWS) will host Telefonica Deutschland’s standalone 5G core network software on its public cloud infrastructure, a move claimed by partner Nokia to be the first deployment of its kind from an established operator.

As a result of the deployment, Telefonica’s German unit is expected to benefit from being able to deliver ultra-low latency for advanced 5G services requiring instant availability and high bandwidth. Examples cited by Nokia include extended reality and network slicing.

The Finnish vendor claimed the deployment is the first major commercial service for an existing operator to run its 5G core network on a hyperscaler’s public cloud.

However, tier one US brownfield operator AT&T has offloaded its 5G core network to Microsoft’s Azure platform. And in the US, AWS already hosts newcomer Dish Network’s 5G core.

CTIO at Telefonica Deutschland Mallik Rao said it is “building our network of the future”.

“With the launch of the new, cloud-based 5G core network, we are doing pioneering work in Europe and we are taking a major step in our transformation process”.

AWS general manager telecom EMEA Fabio Cerone claimed the operator is “redefining its operating model through full automation and elasticity at scale”, noting the architecture would allow it to “dynamically scale and allocate 5G network capabilities to meet customer needs, as well as the needs of the new applications that will run on top of the new core”.

The deal is the latest from AWS in the European telecoms sector, where it already collaborates with a number of major players including Telenor and BT.