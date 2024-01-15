Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi launched five handsets, two sets of earbuds and a watch under its Redmi brand across the globe, having already released versions of the devices to its home market.

It asserted the quintet comprising the Redmi Note 13 series closed the gap between devices at the mid-range and flagship level, pointing to high levels of durability and a solid camera system.

The range comprises the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi noted the series had been upgraded over its previous generation , including improved display responsiveness across the range, and tougher glass on the Pro and Pro+ versions.

The most expensive model also comes with a higher level of dust and scratch resistance.

Xiaomi claimed the “upgrades and enhancements across the board” would “let smartphone users around the world revel in flagship features at affordable prices.”

Specs

Its most basic handset, the 4G Redmi Note 13, has a triple camera system with the main unit 108MP, 6.67-inch display and 5000mAh battery. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset and costs around $180.

The most expensive Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G sports a triple camera system with a 200MP main lens, higher-grade 6.67-inch display and 5000mAh battery. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor and costs $400.

Xiaomi also launched a new iteration of its Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch priced at a little more than $100, Redmi Buds 5 Pro at $78 and the Redmi Buds 5 earbuds for $46.