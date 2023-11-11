Canalys reported smartphone shipments in the US market dropped 5 per cent year-on-year to 31 million units in Q3, continuing a downward trend.

Apple shipments were down 8 per cent to 17.2 million units, largely due to a later release of new iPhone devices than Q3 2022.

Samsung’s 6.8 million units decreased by 12 per cent, with foldable phones accounting for more than 20 per cent.

With 2.3 million units, Lenovo’s Motorola posted its best quarter since Q2 2022 by taking a 9 per cent market share and achieving 14 per cent growth.

TCL Communication and Google Pixel rounded out the top five, each capturing a 4 per cent market share and shipping 1.3 million and 1.2 million units, respectively.

Canalys analyst Runar Bjorhovde stated while the US smartphone market is stabilising, there is no expectation Q4 will mark a turnaround.

He noted the ongoing sluggishness in the US market “could pave the way for a shake-up of established market dynamics”, but stated Canalys expects a mild recovery in 2024.

Fellow analyst Le Xuan Chiew noted a growing trend for consumers to purchase older generations, buy refurbished devices, or keep their current phones longer instead of purchasing new models.