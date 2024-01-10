Motorola hailed its most affordable 5G handset to date, the Moto G34, initially launching the smartphone in India and Brazil before a wider release in selected markets.

In a statement, the brand noted Moto G34’s launch was intended to reflect a commitment to make technology more accessible, highlighting the device’s “advanced” audio and photographic capabilities alongside its compact form factor.

The 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which Motorola claimed will support a better gaming and streaming experience. Its display also offers an expansive view with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Moto G34 sports a 14-megapixel camera with a so-called “ultra pixel” technology aimed at making portraits clearer, and a 50-megapixel sensor to provide four times better low-light sensitivity.

As for audio, Moto G34 is supported by a Dolby Atmos speaker which the company claims supports high-resolution audio quality.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and runs on the Android 14 operating system.

Moto G34 packs a 5000mAH battery and is available from INR10,999 ($132). It will be rolled out in selected markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia “in the coming weeks”.