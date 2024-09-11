The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved its voluntary IoT cybersecurity labelling programme forward by announcing it is accepting applications for administrators.

FCC commissioners voted in favour of the voluntary labelling programme for consumer IoT devices in March after it was proposed by chair Jessica Rosenworcel last year.



The programme is under the auspices of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

It will enable qualifying consumer smart products that meet cybersecurity standards to display a label, including a certified shield-shaped Cyber Trust Mark.

The FCC stated labels are designed to help consumers identify trustworthy products, and to encourage manufacturers to prioritise higher cybersecurity standards.

Rosenworcel stated that while smart devices are convenient, consumers need to be protected from devices that bring malware and other malicious activity into their homes.

The plan includes appointing cybersecurity labelling administrators (CLAs) authorised to certify the use of the FCC IoT label by manufacturers whose products comply with the programme rules.

A lead administrator will be elected to serve as a liaison between the FCC and CLAs. That administrator will also conduct stakeholder outreach to develop and recommend technical standards and testing procedures.

In addition, the lead administrator is tasked with collaborating with the CLAs and other stakeholders to develop and execute a consumer education campaign.

The FCC issued a public notice with more information about programme qualifications and the application process.

The public notice states CLA and lead administrator applications open today (11 September) and close 1 October.