Italian telecoms company Eolo tapped Mavenir to provide a standalone (SA) 5G core platform for a mmWave network to connect areas not served by fibre.

The Italian operator stated its network will be the first SA 5G mmWave network in Europe.

Mavenir’s core will be deployed alongside a user plane function from virtual networking software company 6Wind, which the US player stated is an industry first for interoperability, and eventual commercial deployment between session management and user plane functions from separate vendors.

The SA 5G core will deliver IP and Ethernet data units to Eolo.

Eolo CEO Guido Garrone said Mavenir’s 5G Core is futureproofed and the interoperability enables it “to choose the best partners for each element of this challenging and innovative new network”.

The operator plans to use the high band mmWave network to support its ambition to bridge Italy’s digital divide, in terms of data rates and coverage.

Eolo struck a deal with Nokia in late 2024 to use its 5G AirScale portfolio and Shikra mmWave radios.