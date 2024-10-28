Industrial machinery leasing company GAM aims to breathe new life into a reconditioning plant in Spain through a digital transformation project with Telefonica Tech.

GAM predicts Telefonica Tech’s work will deliver environmental benefits alongside extending the operational life of its Reviver facility.

Work on the project is already underway: Telefonica Tech industry 4.0 subsidiary Geprom consulted on GAM’s technological needs to design a “turnkey project” involving warehouse and production management systems along with WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The project also involves providing cybersecurity and hybrid cloud architecture in the facility.

Telefonica Tech explained the management systems will provide GAM with “full traceability of machines and industrial components” entering the facility. Warehousing elements “will automate and synchronise” all relevant operations “in real time”, liaising with the production side to enable “planning, monitoring and control” of those aspects.

A dedicated interface to enable the plant to work with the management systems is also in development, and GAM plans to equip staff with compatible devices to access productivity indicators “and other relevant information”.

“With full traceability of every component and machine, we ensure that each piece of equipment receives a second life, minimising waste and reinforcing our commitment to the circular economy”, Reviver plant director Julio Caamano said.

Geprom CEO Dario Cesena added the warehouse and production management systems would improve GAM’s efficiency and, in turn, competitiveness.