Hosting services provider Hetzner employed carrier-grade routing products from Nokia to meet growing demand for high-performance data centre functions, with two initial deployments to pave the way for a broader European push.

Among the Nokia goods delivered were its 7750 SR-1x routers, single-lambda 100G transceivers, telemetry products and equipment providing broader readiness for 400G and 800G interconnectivity.

Nokia noted the equipment provides Hetzner with reliable, power-efficient connectivity, boosting the density and energy efficiency at a lower cost than previous items.

Real-time visibility into the network will enable Hetzner to cut manual interventions by automating its operations, Nokia added.

Nokia explained it upgraded Hetzner’s set-ups in Germany and Finland, with other sites across Europe to follow.

It stated the company was now positioned to “maintain industry-leading uptime”, a point Hetzner head of network Martin Fritzsche expanded on, pointing to the “higher bandwidth, improved network availability” and “optimised energy efficiency” it was now accessing.

Hetzner offers cloud and shared hosting services, colocation racks, storage boxes and internet domains, with facilities in the US and Singapore along with Europe.