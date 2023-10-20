Operator e& struck an agreement with the UAE Ministry of Education to enhance technology programmes in the country by collaborating to integrate digital tools such as AI into the sector.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during the Gitex Global event held in Dubai and “reflects the critical role” of technology education in sustaining growth in the UAE economy, explained the duo.

Details on the agreement were sparse, but they outlined plans to work together to develop computer science education, providing access to latest technological advancements including integrating AI tools and mechanisms to enhance education.

In addition, the pair will seek to work with other key stakeholders within the UAE, providing a further boost to the sector by creating additional opportunities.

Dena Almansoori, chief human resources officer at e& said the collaboration goes beyond embedding technology into education, and was actually about “nurturing a digital-first mindset”.

This week, e& also partnered with Ericsson to bolster its mobile money app.