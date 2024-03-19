Vodacom Group reportedly plotted to cut jobs from its domestic operation in a bid to lower costs, though the company stated the move also related to a shift towards a more technology-oriented approach.

Bloomberg reported the operator is eyeing a reduction of around 80 staff out of a total of 5,400 in the nation and had told it these would be across the board rather than any specific division.

Vodacom played the move down as typical operating procedure, telling Bloomberg any layoffs were in line with moves to lower costs and keep its finances in good shape. The operator also noted it is shifting away from being a pure-play connectivity provider to a technology business, a strategy which would also result in some readjustment in staffing.

The news agency reported some weakness in South Africa’s economy as a whole, noting other businesses are also cutting jobs in a bid to keep costs in check.