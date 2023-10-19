UAE operator e& sealed a deal with Ericsson to bolster its mobile money app by deploying the vendor’s wallet platform, designed to improve security and provide personalised offerings to customers.

The agreement will see e& integrate its product, e& money, with Ericsson Wallet Platform, a software the pair claims will enable seamless digital transactions and improve the security aspects of mobile payments. It will also allow e& money to expand its services and reach more businesses and individuals in its home market.

e& money currently features services that enable local and international transfers, prepaid cards, gifting and payment processing, and the companies touted integration of Ericsson’s technology will make these offerings available via “a variety of digital channels”.

Ericsson claims its platform supports more than 400 registered mobile wallets, processing more than 2.8 billion transactions “worth more than $40 billion every month through CSPs and financial institutions globally”.

On its website, the vendor noted the platform is adopted by clients in 24 countries, with MTN and Telenor among them.

CEO at e& money Melike Kara Tanrikulu said the partnership underscores its “commitment to enhancing digital experiences and equipping individuals and businesses in the UAE with reliable financial solutions”.