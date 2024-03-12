Now Corp issued a rebuttal to local news reports the high court in the Philippines rejected its mobile unit’s bid to become a major player in the country, insisting its operations are not affected by a Supreme Court decision.

In a stock market filing, the parent company argued Now Telecom’s appeal for the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) bidding guidelines to be declared unconstitutional is still pending before the Court of Appeals.

The statement explained a Supreme Court decision over the weekend applies only to a petition for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction and doesn’t cover its challenge to the constitutionality of the NTC guidelines.

Now Telecom also said the ruling doesn’t include a separate case covering claims for spectrum in the 1.9, 2.1 and 3.8GHz bands.

In an earlier complaint to a regional trial court, the company claimed some provisions of NTC’s guidelines are “excessive, confiscatory and violative of due process”.

The operator continues to push ahead with its 5G ambitions, last month signing an agreement with Rakuten Symphony at MWC Barcelona to set up a joint framework to deploy a 5G open RAN pilot in the Philippines.