Netherlands operator KPN inked a deal to acquire local internet provider Kabeltex, aligning with its wider plan to cover 80 per cent of the country with fibre by the end of 2026.

In a statement, KPN explained Kabeltex operates full fibre coverage on the island of Texel and the north of North Holland, while it is in the process of rolling out the technology in other three cities.

Today, there are 18,000 homes connected to Kabeltex’s networks.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed and it is still subject to review.

KPN has pushed fibre significantly since 2021, when it partnered with APG to create joint fibre venture Glaspoort. More recently, the company committed to a €4.5 billion investment to boost connectivity, and place a sharper focus on AI and sustainability.

At the time it announced the investment, KPN CEO Joost Farwerck said the company was on “on track” to achieve its fibre ambition and pledged it will connect another 2 million households in the coming years.

On its website, the operator states it currently serves more than 4 million broadband customers.

KPN added it will deploy Kabeltex’s fibre networks to its existing wholesale offering, allowing “a wide range of market parties to be active on these networks, giving end users a wide choice of various providers”.

In June, acquired Primevest Capital Partner’s fibre network and struck a deal for MVNO Youfone’s Dutch operations in the same month.