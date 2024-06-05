Xiaomi launched a new addition to its entry-level smartphones, with the Redmi 13 introducing a 108-megapixel main camera and a roster of new photography filters.

The Redmi 13 is the first handset in the series to feature a “super-clear” 108-megapixel main camera, Xiaomi claimed, promoting the handset’s 3X In-sensor Zoom technology which allows for detailed imaging.

Its camera system also enables “vibrant” and high-resolution photography at night time, and comes with a range of new camera filters.

The smartphone packs an “upgraded” 13-megapixel front camera with a “soft-light ring” to deliver natural and balanced lighting.

Moving on to its form factor, Redmi 13 is 8.3-millimetre thin with a glass back cover. It has a 6.79-inch display with an AdaptiveSync technology which automatically adjusts its refresh rate to up to 90Hz, based on usage scenarios.

The device is resistant to wet weather conditions and “accidental spills”, with an IP53 rating. It runs on MediaTek’s Helio G91-Ultra mobile platform and operates on Xiaomi HyperOS, the latter of which provides more home screen options and widgets.

Redmi 13 is powered by a 5030mAh battery, and is available in Gold, Pink, Black and Blue starting from $179.