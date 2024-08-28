Human Mobile Devices (HMD) officially launched the Barbie handset it first previewed at MWC24 Barcelona, pairing the £99 device with accessories including a phone strap and replaceable covers.

The Barbie flip feature phone, which has been developed in partnership with toymaker Mattel, embraces a “retro” design and concept which HMD stated intends to encourage users to “live in the real world without digital distraction”.

The device is set up to only take calls and messages, packs a 0.3-megapixel camera and a battery which lasts up to nine hours of talk time.

Lars Silberbauer, HMD’s global chief marketing officer said the phone was meant “to encourage you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun”, referring to the fashion doll as a “true cultural icon”.

The phone also provides “digital well-being tips” and meditative sounds and alarms, according to HMD’s statement, as part of the wellbeing concept.

It is available in a bold pink colour and patterns that trace its roots to the Barbie branding dating back to 1992, as well as featuring a mirror on its front cover.

HMD also includes stickers, a pair of replaceable phone cases and strap in the bundle.

Commenting on the launch, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said: “HMD should be applauded for adding a bit of fun to the humble ‘dumb phone’. Everyone I’ve shown the phone to loves the idea and the design. It’s a very eye-catching product that definitely turns heads.”

Wood added the launch of the Barbie phone “is an interesting tie-up for Mattel at a time when the toy industry is looking to pivot into new segments”.

The handset is now available on HMD’s website, select retail stores in the UK and will be made available in the US soon.