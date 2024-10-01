Motorola introduced its Moto G75 mid-range 5G smartphone, pitching the device’s military-grade shock resistance, durability credentials and AI-powered features.

In an announcement, the brand promoted durability as being at the “front and centre” of Moto G75’s design, claiming the “accident-proof” device is the first in its G-series to sport military-grade certifications and is able to withstand extreme weather conditions, temperatures and sudden drops up to 1.2 metres.

It features a 6.78-inch glass display developed by materials specialist Corning, IP68 underwater protection and protection against “dust immersion”, as well as water touch technology for its screen.

Moto G75 packs a triple camera system which features a 50-megapixel option, a wide angle 8-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel front unit, with sensors that enable low-light imaging and “true-to-life” results.

It also has 4K video capabilities.

The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor which combines “AI-powered features” with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. It operates on Android 14 OS and boasts a 5000mAH battery.

Moto G75 will be initially available in Europe and the Middle East in matte and leather variants for a suggested retail price of €299, with plans for wider rollout in select markets in Asia and Latin America.