Xiaomi revealed its forthcoming 14 series of smartphones would mark the first appearance of HyperOS, an operating system the vendor’s CEO Lei Jun stated has been in the works since 2017 and is designed to unite all of its devices and applications.

In a series of social media posts across Weibo and X, Jun said the system combined Android with its IoT software platform Xiaomi Vela and would replace its MIUI used across several of its devices.

“A considerable amount of effort has been devoted to this new operating system,” Jun said on X. “In 2014, when our IoT business began to grow, we tested various ideas and experiments. In 2017, we began developing an operating system to unify all devices and applications in our ecosystem.”

He noted HyperOS would eventually be the basis for connecting billions of devices and connections.

Outside of smartphones the company supplies a range of connected devices from smart speakers and cyberpets to air fryers and a kitchen appliance it calls a smart cooking robot.

The company also makes electric scooters and has been heavily linked in the media with launching into the electronic vehicle space next year.

Xiaomi is set to launch its 14 series of smartphones in China later this year, with social media leaks suggesting it will be before the end of October.