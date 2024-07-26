Google teamed with a UK-based trade union and agencies in the enterprise and academic sectors on an initiative designed to boost AI skills and adoption in the country.

In an announcement, Google explained it combined efforts with Community Union, not-for-profit educational organisation Multi-Academy Trusts and Enterprise Nation, a group representing small and medium-sized businesses. Together, the partners will roll out a programme called “local pilots” involving almost 1,500 people.

Google explained the scheme intends to “identify ways to empower groups who may have higher barriers to adopting AI”, pointing to research which found women, older generations and people with “less formal education” are less likely to deploy generative AI (genAI) tools at work regardless of their roles.

The company outlined an intention to “focus on these key groups” and narrow barriers to increase uptake, an effort it claimed could help unlock more than £400 billion in AI-powered economic growth by 2030 and “improve the working lives of millions”.

It also cited data which found 61 per cent of jobs in UK “will be significantly enhanced” by the technology.