Nokia reached a third cross-licensing deal with a Chinese vendor since the beginning of 2024, signing a multi-year patent contract with Vivo, which will make royalty and catch-up payments to cover a dispute period.

In a statement, Nokia revealed the agreement covers its fundamental inventions in mobile technologies and clears all pending patent litigation between the companies globally.

The pair agreed to keep the terms confidential.

Nokia Technologies president Jenni Lukander noted it reached six patent licensing agreements with major smartphone vendors in the past 13 months, including Honor and Oppo.

The executive added Nokia had almost completed its smartphone licence renewal cycle.

A previous licensing agreement between Nokia and Vivo expired in 2021 but was not renewed, leading to legal action in a German court.