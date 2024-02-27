Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed to spend more than $5 billion to launch a new infrastructure region in Mexico by 2025, as part of plan to boost the availability of cloud-based services across its new data centres.

The AWS Mexico (Central) Region will be located in the state of Queretaro. The cloud provider noted the investment is over a 15-year period.

It will provide low-latency services to government organisations, non-profits and start-ups while keeping their sensitive data in-country.

In addition to meeting customers’ data residency preferences, Prasad Kalyanaraman, VP of infrastructure services at AWS, stated the region will the accelerate the country’s digital transformation and fuell economic growth.

The cloud provider’s roster of customers in Mexcico includes airline Aeromexico, financial group Banco Santander Mexico, theatre operator Cinepolis, and local governments.

With the addition of AWS Mexico (Central) Region, AWS now has 105 availability zones across 33 geographic regions. It plans to launch 15 more availability zones and five additional AWS Regions in Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

It has long held a market share lead over rivals Microsoft and Google in the public cloud sector.