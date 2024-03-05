Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei (pictured) revealed the start-up device business had shipped 2.7 million products since its launch in 2021, as he showcased the forthcoming smartphone expected to be its biggest seller to date.

During the launch event for its Nothing Phone 2(a) held in India, Pei highlighted the headway made by the company in the notoriously tough smartphone market since its foundation. He claimed it had booked $560 million in revenue across phones, wearables and accessories.

Having started with earbuds, the company launched its debut smartphone in 2022.

Pei noted with the launch of that device, Nothing “entered one of the most difficult industries in the world,” adding “every start-up that has tried to make a phone in the last ten years has failed because the value chain is so long and you need to cover all your bases to be successful”.

Alongside the flagship Nothing branding, it also sells products under the lower-cost CMF name, a division the executive believes represents the “opportunity to expand our reach across the world”.

Although stating the start-up had “done a lot in three years” he branded that somewhat of a warm-up, with 2024 about “accelerating our progress forward” and the Phone 2(a) set to “enable more people to experience Nothing innovations”.

Nothing Phone 2(a) is set to be the cheapest of its three smartphones at launch, with the lowest-spec version priced at £319 ($406).

The handset runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, has dual 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and 6.7-inch screen.

It uses the company’s Android-based Nothing OS and is expected to ship next week to those ordering online.