English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi mulling GoPro buy

13 APR 2018

Xiaomi is reportedly considering a buy of troubled action camera company GoPro, in a move that would both bolster the Chinese smartphone maker’s US presence as well as strengthen its international channels.

According to reports originating from The Information, a deal could be worth around $1 billion, although Xiaomi is keen not to overpay. It was reported earlier this year that GoPro had said it was open to partnerships, while stopping short of stating it was seeking a buyer.

While Xiaomi has action camera products in its wider portfolio already, it does not have the presence in the market of GoPro. And, Bloomberg reported, GoPro sells in 30,000 outlets in 100 countries, which would enable Xiaomi to improve its international reach.

GoPro faced a number of challenges with its core business, particularly with regard to pricing pressure: in its most recent results, following price cuts, it said there “is demand for GoPro products at the right price”. But it needs to bring in new customers in order to upsell to them with future devices.

The camera company struggled with profitability and, so far, its efforts to build other revenue streams have deliver mixed results. It counts 130,000 subscribers for its $4.99 per-month Plus subscription service (offering cloud storage, discounts on accessories and enhanced service), but pulled out of the drone business having failed to generate traction.

And the GoPro brand is also well known in the markets in which it operates.

But there is always the question of whether the US would allow the acquisition of GoPro by a Chinese company, in the midst of a trade war with China and with Chinese companies out of favour in the country.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Smartphone makers face further fees in India

Chinese vendors form app alliance

Xiaomi set for India push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association