Handset brand Xiaomi held the international launch of its Xiaomi 14 smartphone range on the eve of MWC24, with the challenger brand emphasising benefits from an ongoing partnership with imaging specialist Leica in its latest offering.

The line-up includes the flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra and standard Xiaomi 14, with the company asserting the former used a professional-level quad-level camera and “seamless exposure adjustments”.

A separate photography kit will be provided alongside the Ultra device.

Outside of the camera system, the flagship has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display while the standard handset has a 6.36-inch screen. The higher end model has a 5,000mAh battery compared to 4,610mAh on the standard version.

Both devices use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chipset and run on its AI-focused HyperOS, software Xiaomi President William Lu said was “designed to connect smart devices and home products in one complete ecosystem”.