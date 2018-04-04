English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tech hit by proposed US tariffs on China

04 APR 2018

Semiconductors and lithium batteries were among 1,300 Chinese products the US earmarked for 25 per cent tariffs, as a trade battle between the two countries escalated.

Released this week, the proposed list, which also includes a number of other electronics components as well as transceivers, microwave amplifiers and communication satellites, aims to impose tariffs on a total of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods annually.

The US administration said the move comes in response to policies in China which “coerce American companies into transferring their technology and intellectual property to domestic Chinese enterprises”. Officials added the list was crafted to target China’s industrial sector while minimising the impact on the US economy.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C. blasted the action “self-defeating” and a threat to “world economic stability”, but warned it “is not afraid of, and will not recoil from, a trade war”.

The proposal is still subject to a public comment and hearing process, during which US companies will be able to sound off on the administration’s product choices.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple tipped to bring power chips in house

China gives operators freedom to set tariffs

T-Mobile USA scraps contracts, preps iPhone 5 launch, debuts LTE

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association