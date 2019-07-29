 OnePlus sets 5G smartphone download pace - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus sets 5G smartphone download pace

29 JUL 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G ranked the fastest 5G phone for download speeds in a test conducted by RootMetrics on four different devices.

In a statement, RootMetrics said the test, which took place in London on UK operator EE’s network, found the OnePlus achieved peak speed of nearly 700Mb/s, beating the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G which capped at just under 550Mb/s.

The Samsung was, in fact, the slowest, with the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and Oppo Reno 5G reaching around 600Mb/s.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was one of the first 5G phones available in the UK.

CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, said the results demonstrated “we have delivered a best in class 5G product for our users”.

The company said it was faced with a number of challenges when designing the device and its engineers had to design its own 5G antenna as vendor components were too thick, which would have resulted in a substantial size increase.

“Instead of compromising, our engineers designed their own antennae, which were better suited to the famous OnePlus design philosophy, combining form with function, enabling the sleek profile of the handset without losing any performance,” added the company.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

