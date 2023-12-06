Challenger manufacturer OnePlus revealed details of its next flagship device, which goes on sale in China next week before a wider release scheduled for early 2024.

The OnePlus 12 was unveiled at an event in its home market and streamed on social media in the country.

Its upcoming offering is being promoted on improvements to the camera system and what it describes as the world’s first “2K Oriental Screen,” which it claims provides improved brightness and high levels of eye protection.

The handset also upgrades the chipset, battery and gaming-focused features compared with its predecessor OnePlus 11.

OnePlus highlighted the Hasselblad-branded camera system offers improved shadow image and lighting features for photographs taken with its main cameras.

The device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, has a 6.8-inch screen, 5400mAh battery and triple rear camera set-up with a 50MP main module. It runs ColorOS 14, a custom version of Android used in devices from OnePlus or sister brand Oppo.

OnePlus 12 comes in black, green and silver. It goes on sale in China on 11 December for between CNY4,299 ($603) and CNY5,799, depending on the internal memory size chosen.