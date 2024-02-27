ZTE launched a 5G edition of its 3D tablet, promoting the device as the first of its kind, in addition to a roll of products under its Nubia and Red Magic brands at MWC24 Barcelona.

The Nubia Pad 3D II is an upgraded version of a tablet launched last year, with ZTE highlighting improved deep-learning algorithms capable of converting content into 3D without additional accessories.

The new pad packs a 12.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and supports 2560×1440 resolution, complete with an AI sensor for “eye-tracking technology”.

It boasts a dual 13-megapixel rear camera, a dual 8-megapixel front camera and supports “multi-display” viewing with compatible devices.

The Nubia Pad 3D II runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and “supports mainstream 5G bands which can cover most countries globally”.

The vendor also unveiled a roster of smartphones from Nubia, including the flagship Nubia Z60 Ultra and a compact Nubia Flip 5G designed to appeal to younger audiences, alongside two handsets for gaming and music streaming.

Additionally, ZTE introduced a photography-focused smartphone under the Red Magic 9 Pro series.