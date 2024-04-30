Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled a trio of brightly coloured Nokia-branded feature phones, its latest devices targeted at those wanting to avoid digital distractions during social occasions.

Coming weeks after it launched the promotional Boring Phone handset with Heineken and Bodega designed for those seeking a “digital detox” on nights out, the Nokia branded bar-style handsets are being pushed to a similar market of young adults wanting to partly disconnect.

The latest versions of the Nokia 215, Nokia 225 and Nokia 235 connect using 4G and are available in a range of bright colours, priced at between £54.99 and £64.99. The trio are differentiated from each other on the quality of the camera and screen size.

Nokia 225, HMD noted, has a 0.3MP camera claimed as “perfect for taking low-fi YK2 style pics”. It has a 2.4-inch screen compared to the slightly larger displays on the other two.

“These fun phones can be the perfect companion to digitally disconnect on nights out, allowing social media-weary Gen Z’s to switch off in style and take a digital detox,” the company added.

HMD’s global head of insight, proposition and product Adam Ferguson added the company was “developing products to meet our consumers’ needs” noting “some people will use the phone to disconnect, tune out and live in the moment”.

Devices carrying the Nokia 215 and 225 branding have appeared in various forms over the years.