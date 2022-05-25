 China lockdowns slow iPhone 14 development - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

China lockdowns slow iPhone 14 development

25 MAY 2022
Front of an Apple store in the US

Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependency on China were spotlighted by a report development of the next iPhone was behind schedule, as the country’s largest city Shanghai moved into the eighth week of a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Nikkei Asia reported the smartphone giant is pushing suppliers to get back on schedule to avoid a delay in starting production of the iPhone 14, but some complained they face challenges since the government is slow to lift restrictions in the city.

The news outlet reported Apple’s iPhone 14 is being developed by contract manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron, with mass production generally starting in late August.

Engineering verification tests need to be completed by end-June to meet the production target, Nikkei Asia wrote, adding one of the four models in the iPhone 14 range is three weeks behind schedule.

Earlier this year Pegatron suspended production in its facilities in Shanghai and Kunshan and Foxconn halted work at its factories in Shenzhen due to the restrictions.

Apple executives last month warned supply issues in China could reduce revenue in its current fiscal quarter by as much as $8 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

