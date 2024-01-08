Oppo revealed details of its upcoming Find X7 series, which is set to include a specific satellite communications version, as the manufacturer becomes the latest to add extra-terrestrial options at the top of its line.

At an event for the Chinese market, Oppo presented the standard Find X7 alongside the Ultra device. The latter is set to have a specific satellite communications iteration, which the vendor notes will offer the ability to make calls, send messages and access navigation with a relevant operator subscription.

On the feature, it also warned the quality of the call “is affected by the relative position of the mobile phone and the satellite”.

The standard, non-satellite, Find X7 Ultra was heavily promoted on the company’s Weibo channel on improvements to the camera system and related software compared to its previous flagship. This included what it terms as the “world’s first dual periscope four-main camera”.

Across all devices in the line, it claims benchmark eye protection on 2K quality screens, alongside improvements to its on-device AI assistant.

In terms of specifications, the Ultra uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, runs a 5000mAh battery, offers a 50MP main camera as part of a quad rear-camera set-up and a 6.8-inch screen.

The standard Find X7 has a slightly smaller screen, triple camera set-up with a 50MP main unit, Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset and 5000mAh battery.

Find X7 Ultra and Find X7 go on sale on 12 January at up to CNY6,999 ($981) and CNY3,999 respectively. Full details of the satellite version were not disclosed with no launch date for the model confirmed.