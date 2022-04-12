 Covid-19 halts Pegatron iPhone production - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Covid-19 halts Pegatron iPhone production

12 APR 2022

Apple’s supply chain took a potential hit when iPhone assembler Pegatron suspended production in its facilities in Shanghai and Kunshan due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns.

Pegatron stated in a stock exchange filing today (12 April) it was cooperating with the local government and hopes to resume production soon, Nikkei Asia reported.

The news outlet reported Pegatron assembles 20 per cent to 30 per cent of all iPhones.

Last month, Apple supplier Foxconn suspended production at its factories in Shenzhen after the city imposed lockdown measures to curb a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Reuters reported Foxconn partially resumed operations a week later.

The news agency yesterday (11 April) reported Apple had started manufacturing its iPhone 13 in India as it seeks to reduce its reliance on China.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Devices

