Foxconn halts production in Shenzhen

Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) was forced to suspend production at its factories in Shenzhen the day after the city imposed lockdown measures to curb a rise in Corvid-19 (corovirus) cases over the weekend, local media reported.

The electronics contract manufacturer is a major supplier for Apple with a workforce of some 200,000 in Shenzhen. It told South China Morning Post it was complying with local government rules, noting it has adjusted its production line to minimise the impact of the shutdown.

The city of nearly 18 million announced a seven-day lockdown yesterday (13 March), with public transportation shut down, and government and non-essential business employees required to work from home.

All residents are required to undergo three Covid-19 tests this week.

The city stated the lockdown could be extended depending on the number of new cases.

Shenzhen’s move could prolong an ongoing worldwide shortage of components and devices, driven by pandemic restrictions and most recently new supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu in late January warned of continued supply chain challenges and uncertainties in 2022.

The Taiwan-headquartered company’s largest iPhone assembly line is in Zhengzhou, Henan province, in central China.