 Foxconn halts production in Shenzhen - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Foxconn halts production in Shenzhen

14 MAR 2022

Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) was forced to suspend production at its factories in Shenzhen the day after the city imposed lockdown measures to curb a rise in Corvid-19 (corovirus) cases over the weekend, local media reported.

The electronics contract manufacturer is a major supplier for Apple with a workforce of some 200,000 in Shenzhen. It told South China Morning Post it was complying with local government rules, noting it has adjusted its production line to minimise the impact of the shutdown.

The city of nearly 18 million announced a seven-day lockdown yesterday (13 March), with public transportation shut down, and government and non-essential business employees required to work from home.

All residents are required to undergo three Covid-19 tests this week.

The city stated the lockdown could be extended depending on the number of new cases.

Shenzhen’s move could prolong an ongoing worldwide shortage of components and devices, driven by pandemic restrictions and most recently new supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu in late January warned of continued supply chain challenges and uncertainties in 2022.

The Taiwan-headquartered company’s largest iPhone assembly line is in Zhengzhou, Henan province, in central China.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Foxconn selects partner for India chip production

India earmarks $6B in handset production incentives

Foxconn, Pegatron linked with Mexico move
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association