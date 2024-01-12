Japan-based NTT Docomo started a disaster recovery demonstration to determine the effectiveness of using corporate electric vehicles (EVs) to quickly power downed base stations.

In a statement, Docomo noted the experiment aims to enhance its disaster response by using EVs, which are expected to become more common corporate assets.

“The objective is to efficiently dispatch optimally located and charged EVs” to base station sites.

Docomo’s trial runs from today (12 January) to 30 June and will use its energy management system (EMS), parent NTT’s AI-based vehicle dispatch planning platform and real-time data generated by EVs including location and stored power, collected by Nippon Car Solutions.

The EMS monitors the charge status of base stations, formulates power supply plans and controls this after connecting EVs.

During power outages, tradition base stations use back up batteries to restart operations for a limited time and switch to generators for extended blackouts.

NTT is a member of the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and the demonstration is part of the group’s efforts.