Apple acts to avoid China ban - Mobile World Live

Apple prepared to issue software updates on some iPhones to avoid a court ban in China on the sale of the devices for violating two Qualcomm patents, Reuters reported.

The smartphone giant told the news agency the updates will start next week in China “to address any possible concern about our compliance with the order”.

Apple added in the statement: “Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance.” The company said the two disputed patents had “minor functionality”.

Earlier in the week Qualcomm won a preliminary ruling banning the import and sale of several older iPhone models in China, after a court found Apple guilty of two patent violations.

Qualcomm later asked the court to expand the list of banned devices to the newest iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models, Financial Times reported.

The US International Trade Commission is also revisiting a decision not to block shipments despite finding Apple infringed on a Qualcomm patent.

At the time, the Commission cited “statutory public interest factors” for declining to exclude Apple shipments.