English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm wins order banning China iPhone imports

10 DEC 2018

Qualcomm won a preliminary ruling to ban imports and sales of several older iPhone models in China, after a court found Apple guilty of two patent violations.

In a statement, Qualcomm said China’s Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court granted two preliminary injunctions against four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple, related to a lawsuit it filed in October 2017.

The court ordered the subsidiaries “to immediately cease unlicensed importation, sale and offers” of seven iPhone models: 6S; 6S Plus; 7; 7 Plus; 8; 8 Plus and X, said Qualcomm.

The patents in question are both software related, enabling consumers to adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs; and to manage applications using a touch screen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications on the devices.

Both patents have been validated by SIPO, China’s patent office.

Don Rosenberg, EVP and general counsel at Qualcomm said that despite valuing its relationship with customers, “we have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights”.

“Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us,” he said. “These court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm’s vast patent portfolio.”

Desperate move
In its own statement, Apple hit back, stating all iPhone models remain available for its customers in China and the ban only applies to iPhones that run an older operating system.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” it said.

This particular patent dispute is one of a number of legal battles Qualcomm is embroiled in with the iPhone maker.

“Additional actions seeking similar relief for Apple’s infringement of other Qualcomm patents are pending in China and other jurisdictions around the world,” added Qualcomm.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Qualcomm challenges Intel with Snapdragon PC chip

Qualcomm chief brands 5G a moving target
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association