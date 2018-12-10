Qualcomm wins order banning China iPhone imports

Qualcomm won a preliminary ruling to ban imports and sales of several older iPhone models in China, after a court found Apple guilty of two patent violations.

In a statement, Qualcomm said China’s Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court granted two preliminary injunctions against four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple, related to a lawsuit it filed in October 2017.

The court ordered the subsidiaries “to immediately cease unlicensed importation, sale and offers” of seven iPhone models: 6S; 6S Plus; 7; 7 Plus; 8; 8 Plus and X, said Qualcomm.

The patents in question are both software related, enabling consumers to adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs; and to manage applications using a touch screen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications on the devices.

Both patents have been validated by SIPO, China’s patent office.

Don Rosenberg, EVP and general counsel at Qualcomm said that despite valuing its relationship with customers, “we have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights”.

“Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us,” he said. “These court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm’s vast patent portfolio.”

Desperate move

In its own statement, Apple hit back, stating all iPhone models remain available for its customers in China and the ban only applies to iPhones that run an older operating system.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” it said.

This particular patent dispute is one of a number of legal battles Qualcomm is embroiled in with the iPhone maker.

“Additional actions seeking similar relief for Apple’s infringement of other Qualcomm patents are pending in China and other jurisdictions around the world,” added Qualcomm.