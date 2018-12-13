 US could follow China in banning iPhone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

US could follow China in banning iPhone

13 DEC 2018

Apple faced the prospect of a second ban on sales of its iPhone, as the US International Trade Commission (ITC) moved to reconsider an earlier decision not to block shipments despite evidence of patent infringement, Reuters reported.

In October, an ITC judge found Apple had infringed on one Qualcomm patent, but cited public interest factors in advising against an exclusion order.

However, the agency told Reuters it was set to review both elements of the decision.

The ITC will weigh how long it would take Apple to come up with a new design which doesn’t infringe on Qualcomm’s technology; national security implications associated with a ban; and the feasibility of implementing an import ban, the news outlet noted.

It will issue a final ruling by 19 February.

The news came as Qualcomm pressed Chinese officials to expand a ban announced earlier this week blocking the import and sale of several older iPhone models. Financial Times reported Qualcomm asked a court to expand the list to the newest iPhone models, XS; XS Max; and XR, to the list.

Apple said the initial ruling would not affect its sales in China since the order only covered technology used in an older version of its operating system. It added it will pursue “all our legal options” to fight the ban in court.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

