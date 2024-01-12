Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, as HPE agreed a $14B deal to buy fellow enterprise player Juniper Networks, Apple set the US launch date for its eagerly anticipated MR headset and Telefonica paid its respects to late former chair Cesar Alierta.

HPE strikes $14B Juniper Networks deal

What happened: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled a $14 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks, an acquisition the company positioned as boosting its edge-to-cloud strategy and improving its play in the AI segment.

Why it matters: In a research note, analyst house GlobalData highlighted the combined company was of “a size and capability to challenge Cisco and Huawei internationally”, with its telecom technology and software research director Emir Halilovic adding the deal would “significantly boost HPE’s presence in the telecom network equipment provider ecosystem”.

Apple Vision Pro set for US launch in February

What happened: Apple announced it would open orders for its highly anticipated Vision Pro AR/VR headset to the US market on 19 January, with sales starting on 2 February.

Why it matters: On social media, Tianfeng International Securities financial analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlighted although the device should sell-out due to demand from Apple’s core fans, the “lower-priced and second-generation versions that many investors have been waiting for have yet to be officially kicked off”, adding initial feedback on the first run should help shape the company’s later models.

Former Telefonica chair Cesar Alierta dies

What happened: Telefonica announced the sad death of its former chair and CEO Cesar Alierta at the age of 78 in Spain.

Why it matters: The operator credits Alierta with shaping it as it is today, alongside driving initiatives focused on social inclusion through digitalisation and education. In a heartfelt statement on his predecessor’s achievements, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said “we are all custodians of the immense legacy left to us by Cesar Alierta, a passionate, intelligent and courageous man with a heart that was wide open”.