Honor expanded its foldable range with the launch of Magic VS2 in China, promoting the device on a lightweight design and pricepoint it believes will spur mainstream adoption of the form factor.

The device is its third major foldable-related announcement in two months after conducting the European launch of its flagship Magic V2 at IFA in Berlin and releasing its fashion-focused V Purse.

In a statement, Honor said the Magic VS2 weighs 229g and comes with a chassis that is 33 per cent less dense than usual, claiming it was the lightest book-type foldable smartphone to date.

Magic VS2 kept the size of its display close to the flagship model, a 6.43-inch external display with a 7.92-inch inner foldable screen.

Magic VS2 comes with a triple camera system but differs from its flagship V2 in terms of resolution. Its latest device has a 50MP wide camera, 20MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 platform and the brand’s proprietary Turbo X GPU.

Magic VS2 is available in black, blue and violet, and is priced from CNY6,999 ($958). This compares to the CYN8,999 it is currently charging for its flagship Magic V2 in the country.