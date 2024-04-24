Recently rebranded Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled the first smartphone range sporting its own name, having spent more than seven years making and selling devices using the Nokia brand.

The company revealed plans to release devices under its moniker alongside Nokia and those of other partners in September 2023.

It subsequently promoted a forthcoming Barbie-branded phone in collaboration with toy maker Mattel and made a promotional basic device carrying the Heineken logo.

The HMD Pulse range comprises a standard, Pro and Plus versions, with two available now and the Pro “coming soon”.

All three handsets are promoted on their repairability, a feature heavily pushed on recent additions to the Nokia line. HMD predicts 75 per cent of the devices it sells in Europe across its brands this year will be repairable, up from 33 per cent in 2023.

HMD CMO Lars Silberbauer noted repair was “the cornerstone of a fresh chapter in smartphone innovation”, with the company recognising “consumers’ needs” and anticipating “market trends” in this area.

In terms of hardware, HMD claims the trio contain “top-range specs at a mid-range price point”, pointing to the high-grade selfie camera on the highest-end Pulse Pro model and the 59-hour battery life on the other two.

The trio feature a 6.65-inch display, 5000mAh battery and Unisoc T606 chipset. The range runs Android 14 and is not 5G compatible.

HMD Pulse Pro comes with 50MP front and rear camera with an additional unit on the back. The standard model has a 13MP main lens as part of a dual set-up, while the Plus has a 50MP rear camera but a lower quality front unit than the Pro.

The standard Pulse costs £99 and the Plus £129.99: HMD is yet to reveal pricing for the Pro edition.